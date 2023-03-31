Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 35,816 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Unifi at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Unifi during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Unifi during the third quarter valued at $96,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Unifi during the third quarter valued at $128,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Unifi by 10.7% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 13,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Unifi by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Archibald Cox, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,708.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Craig A. Creaturo purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.06 per share, with a total value of $67,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,129.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Archibald Cox, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 129,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,708.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $90,870 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unifi stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.98. The stock had a trading volume of 9,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,399. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average is $8.93. Unifi, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $18.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The textile maker reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.64. Unifi had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a negative return on equity of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $136.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.99 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Unifi, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UFI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unifi in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Unifi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

