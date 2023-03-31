Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Takes $1.40 Million Position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 85,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Knowles at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 226.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Knowles by 201.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Knowles in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Knowles by 65.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Knowles by 97.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knowles stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.96. 64,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.66. Knowles Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.67.

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). Knowles had a negative net margin of 56.24% and a positive return on equity of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $197.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Knowles Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Knowles has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

