Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.
Weis Markets Stock Performance
NYSE:WMK opened at $83.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.34. Weis Markets has a fifty-two week low of $71.05 and a fifty-two week high of $95.57.
Weis Markets Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.18%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weis Markets
About Weis Markets
Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.
