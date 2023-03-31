Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Weis Markets Stock Performance

NYSE:WMK opened at $83.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.34. Weis Markets has a fifty-two week low of $71.05 and a fifty-two week high of $95.57.

Weis Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weis Markets

About Weis Markets

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Weis Markets by 5.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Weis Markets by 156.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Weis Markets by 11.5% in the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 11,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Weis Markets by 62.8% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of Weis Markets by 33.9% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 36.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

