Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Price Target to $113.00

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $122.00 to $113.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.38.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $115.53 on Thursday. Choice Hotels International has a 52-week low of $104.15 and a 52-week high of $150.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.69.

Insider Activity at Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Pepper sold 7,932 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $959,296.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,387 shares in the company, valued at $3,675,003.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Choice Hotels International news, insider David A. Pepper sold 7,932 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $959,296.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,675,003.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William L. Jews sold 2,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total value of $264,484.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,049.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,521 shares of company stock valued at $10,955,487. 20.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHH. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

(Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

Featured Articles

