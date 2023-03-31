Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target to $31.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SYF. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of SYF stock opened at $28.55 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $41.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.86 and its 200 day moving average is $33.62. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.14. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,531,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,426,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,531,245.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Synchrony Financial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,547,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,077,000 after acquiring an additional 423,606 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,749,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,202,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,106,000 after buying an additional 184,290 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 853.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,471,000 after buying an additional 5,566,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,220,000. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

