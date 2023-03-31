Wells Fargo & Company Reiterates Overweight Rating for Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT)

Wells Fargo & Company restated their overweight rating on shares of Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Alaunos Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:TCRT opened at $0.66 on Monday. Alaunos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $4.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alaunos Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in Alaunos Therapeutics by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 16,185,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,039 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,720,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,231,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Alaunos Therapeutics by 268.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,178,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Alaunos Therapeutics by 152.8% during the 4th quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,730,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,000 shares during the last quarter. 34.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alaunos Therapeutics

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company and clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, which engages in the development of adoptive TCR engineered T-cell therapies, or TCR-T, designed to treat multiple solid tumor types in large cancer patient populations with unmet clinical needs.

