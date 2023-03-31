West Wealth Group LLC Has $4.20 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

West Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 61.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296,493 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 2.1% of West Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of GOVT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.27. The company had a trading volume of 7,347,775 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.92.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

