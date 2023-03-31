West Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

West Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 19.8% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 7.7% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.1% in the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,547,000 after purchasing an additional 11,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.2% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $546.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $427.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $490.43.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $473.34. 191,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,464,243. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.68. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $373.67 and a 52-week high of $498.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $470.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $461.11.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.47 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In related news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

