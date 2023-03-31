Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Trading Down 2.5 %

WVVI opened at $6.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.15. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 102.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. 13.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of wine. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment involves the sales through third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate.

