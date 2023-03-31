Winslow Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Timken were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Timken by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Timken by 10.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Timken during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,059,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Timken by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 11,093 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Timken by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TKR. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Timken from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Timken from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Timken from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Timken from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Timken presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

Shares of TKR traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.77. 21,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,096. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $50.85 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.77 and its 200-day moving average is $73.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.54.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.13. Timken had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.63%.

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,841 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $2,135,580.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,933,559.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

