Winslow Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories accounts for 2.0% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Winslow Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $8,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIO. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 30.0% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 996,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $415,730,000 after buying an additional 229,859 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 33.3% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 775,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,582,000 after purchasing an additional 193,896 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 757.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 100,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,298,000 after purchasing an additional 88,853 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 19.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 379,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,768,000 after purchasing an additional 61,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 181.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 85,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,905,000 after purchasing an additional 54,789 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $664.75.

In related news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 1,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.43, for a total value of $849,306.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,254.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BIO traded up $2.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $474.02. The company had a trading volume of 10,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,938. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.63 and a twelve month high of $607.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $474.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $436.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.14). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 129.66%. The company had revenue of $730.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

