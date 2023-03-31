Winslow Asset Management Inc. Sells 470 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $5,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 291.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 1.9 %

Simon Property Group stock traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.63. 290,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,635,760. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.52. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $138.65.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 60.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPG shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.08.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Further Reading

