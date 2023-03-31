Winslow Asset Management Inc. Sells 87 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 930.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 80.3% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.44.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $240.88. The company had a trading volume of 347,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,829. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.30 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The firm has a market cap of $128.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $239.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

