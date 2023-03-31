Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM) Short Interest Update

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the February 28th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wintrust Financial Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $22.67 on Friday. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $19.86 and a 52-week high of $26.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.48.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 1st will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wintrust Financial stock. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial Co. ( NASDAQ:WTFCM Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 276,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,752,000.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

