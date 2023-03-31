WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Sees Large Volume Increase

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 116,580 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 261% from the previous session’s volume of 32,285 shares.The stock last traded at $43.51 and had previously closed at $43.18.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.36 and a 200 day moving average of $42.22. The firm has a market cap of $655.80 million, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund during the first quarter worth about $677,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $3,006,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 167,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after acquiring an additional 7,212 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 206.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 165,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,734,000 after buying an additional 111,186 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

