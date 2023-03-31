WNS (NYSE:WNS) Given New $105.00 Price Target at TD Securities

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WNS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WNS in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of WNS from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of WNS from $109.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of WNS from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WNS has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $100.63.
WNS Stock Performance
NYSE:WNS opened at $92.37 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. WNS has a 1-year low of $67.07 and a 1-year high of $92.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WNS. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of WNS by 307.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of WNS during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of WNS during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of WNS by 16.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WNS by 381.1% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
WNS Company Profile
WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.
