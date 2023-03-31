WNS (NYSE:WNS) Given New $105.00 Price Target at TD Securities

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WNS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WNS in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of WNS from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of WNS from $109.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of WNS from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WNS has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $100.63.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS Stock Performance

NYSE:WNS opened at $92.37 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. WNS has a 1-year low of $67.07 and a 1-year high of $92.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. WNS had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $292.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.95 million. Analysts forecast that WNS will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WNS. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of WNS by 307.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of WNS during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of WNS during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of WNS by 16.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WNS by 381.1% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WNS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.