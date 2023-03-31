Wrapped Everscale Price Hits $0.0780 on Exchanges (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be bought for $0.0780 or 0.00000274 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Everscale has a market capitalization of $135.72 million and $87,082.82 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped Everscale alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

About Wrapped Everscale

Wrapped Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,079,180,392 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,739,340,871 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,079,122,058 with 1,739,282,533 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.07655763 USD and is up 3.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $103,402.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Everscale should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Everscale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Everscale and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.