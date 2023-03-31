Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Short Interest Down 17.6% in March

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the February 28th total of 3,910,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 775,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of WH stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,321,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,050. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.41. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $58.81 and a fifty-two week high of $93.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.33 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 23.70%. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.90%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WH. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $461,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,914.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.