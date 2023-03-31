X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG – Get Rating) shot up 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.79 and last traded at $36.79. 7,090 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 63,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.25.

X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Trading of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 1,771.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 19,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 7,863 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $829,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 120,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period.

About X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (USSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, screened for environmental, social, and governance characteristics. USSG was launched on Mar 7, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

