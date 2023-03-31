Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on XHR. B. Riley lowered their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $12.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $20.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.96 and a 200-day moving average of $14.43.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Xenia Hotels & Resorts

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $18,408,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,929,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,382,000 after purchasing an additional 993,790 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,303,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,882,000 after purchasing an additional 828,429 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,849,000. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,563,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,565,000 after purchasing an additional 488,840 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Stories

