Xponance Inc. Boosts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 542,138 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,851 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $18,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Comcast Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $3,832,980.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,153,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,865,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 over the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,892,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,441,596. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.16. The company has a market cap of $158.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $48.42.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.76%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

See Also

