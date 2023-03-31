Xponance Inc. Buys 12,786 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,701 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,786 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $28,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $200.30. 1,715,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,573,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen increased their target price on Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Union Pacific from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Further Reading

