Xponance Inc. Buys 9,048 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,048 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $24,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Linde by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Linde Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.67.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $352.41. 540,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,625,408. The company has a market capitalization of $173.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $362.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $337.14 and its 200 day moving average is $319.22.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 61.82%.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases and offers customers a wide range of gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

