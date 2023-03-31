Xponance Inc. Grows Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,524 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $14,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rain Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $343.82. The company had a trading volume of 575,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,430. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.18. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $423.55.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.56.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,977,384.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,977,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,749 shares of company stock worth $4,266,185. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

