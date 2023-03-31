Xponance Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 916,291 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,264 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $16,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.17. 10,266,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,995,809. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.28. The company has a market capitalization of $136.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Argus upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

