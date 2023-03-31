Xponance Inc. Increases Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 281,936 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 31,783 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up about 0.5% of Xponance Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $32,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 821.1% during the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 27,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Activity

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NIKE Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Guggenheim increased their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on NIKE from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,858,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,278,542. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $139.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.