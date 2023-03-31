Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.47 EPS

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.47, Briefing.com reports. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 307.75% and a negative return on equity of 92.65%. The business had revenue of $31.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 227.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Y-mAbs Therapeutics Trading Up 1.5 %
NASDAQ YMAB opened at $3.29 on Friday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $20.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.57.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Y-mAbs Therapeutics
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMAB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,986,000 after acquiring an additional 177,734 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 108.9% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,877,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 58.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,308,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,428,000 after purchasing an additional 852,112 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4,676.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,128,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,343,000. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Y-mAbs Therapeutics
Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB)
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
- Schwab’s Drop This Week Could Be The Opening Of The Year (Again)
- Put High-Yield Paychex, Inc. On Your Watchlist
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.