Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.47 EPS

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.47, Briefing.com reports. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 307.75% and a negative return on equity of 92.65%. The business had revenue of $31.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 227.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ YMAB opened at $3.29 on Friday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $20.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.57.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMAB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,986,000 after acquiring an additional 177,734 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 108.9% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,877,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 58.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,308,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,428,000 after purchasing an additional 852,112 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4,676.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,128,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,343,000. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

A number of research firms recently commented on YMAB. Cowen lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Y-mAbs Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

(Get Rating)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.