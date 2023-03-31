YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Short Interest Up 31.8% in March

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the February 28th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

YASKAWA Electric Price Performance

YASKY opened at $85.86 on Friday. YASKAWA Electric has a 12 month low of $53.52 and a 12 month high of $86.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.28.

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.06). YASKAWA Electric had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that YASKAWA Electric will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About YASKAWA Electric

YASKAWA Electric Corp. is engaged in the manufacture, sale, installation, and maintenance of systems control and industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Motion Control, Robotics, Systems Engineering, and Others. The Motion Control provides servo motors, controllers, and alternating current drives.

