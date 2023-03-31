Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Shares Down 2.6%

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.48 and last traded at $1.48. 222,115 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,859,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

Yatsen Stock Down 2.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.33.

Get Yatsen alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yatsen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,922,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after buying an additional 159,337 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 5.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,910,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,893,000 after buying an additional 604,676 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 131.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,368,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 3,050,969 shares in the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the third quarter worth $4,927,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the fourth quarter worth $3,540,000. 24.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yatsen Company Profile

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.