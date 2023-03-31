Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 275,730 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 230,389 shares.The stock last traded at $8.89 and had previously closed at $8.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DAO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.60 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Youdao from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

Get Youdao alerts:

Youdao Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08 and a beta of -0.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Youdao ( NYSE:DAO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $210.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.65 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAO. NetEase Inc. increased its position in Youdao by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. NetEase Inc. now owns 2,898,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,593,000 after purchasing an additional 331,170 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Youdao by 591.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 175,750 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Youdao by 1,416.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 186,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 174,096 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Youdao during the 2nd quarter worth about $682,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Youdao by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 103,252 shares during the period. 18.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Youdao

(Get Rating)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.