Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Aparna Bawa Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total value of $476,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,377,933.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Aparna Bawa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 21st, Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $492,520.00.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total value of $484,610.00.

On Monday, March 6th, Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total value of $502,250.00.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Aparna Bawa sold 14,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $993,020.00.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $72.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.91 and a 200-day moving average of $74.22. The firm has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of -0.21. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.55 and a 1-year high of $127.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZM. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 17.4% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth about $1,652,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 45.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth about $263,000. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZM. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.25.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

