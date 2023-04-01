10,328 Shares in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Purchased by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,328 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,418,732 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $20,628,000 after acquiring an additional 611,675 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the third quarter valued at about $2,980,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 139,875.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 158,172 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 158,059 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 430.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 156,068 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 126,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 268,752 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after buying an additional 116,707 shares in the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mary Chris Jammet bought 1,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.46 per share, with a total value of $29,992.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,098.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Performance

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

Shares of ADX stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.55. 151,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,035. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.35 and its 200 day moving average is $15.20. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $18.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th.

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

