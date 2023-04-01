133,444 Shares in Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWO) Acquired by Spartan Fund Management Inc.

Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 133,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned about 1.15% of Pono Capital Two as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTWO. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pono Capital Two in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Pono Capital Two in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Pono Capital Two in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pono Capital Two in the 3rd quarter worth about $785,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Pono Capital Two in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,204,000. 47.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pono Capital Two Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTWO remained flat at $10.44 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,862. Pono Capital Two, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.35.

Pono Capital Two Profile

Pono Capital Two, Inc focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the enterprise security and operations applications, cloud-based content and digital streaming services, drone technology and service, artificial intelligence companies, consumer healthcare and wellness, biomedical technology, entertainment/gaming companies, distance learning, and e-sports companies.

