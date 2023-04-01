2,722 Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Purchased by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $1,936,996,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,333,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,818,000 after buying an additional 38,563 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 825.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 758,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,715,000 after purchasing an additional 676,769 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 473,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,479,000 after purchasing an additional 66,880 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,006,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Price Performance

ELV stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $459.81. 1,084,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,774. The company has a 50-day moving average of $475.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $489.71. The company has a market capitalization of $109.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.85. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $440.02 and a twelve month high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.62 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $1.48 dividend. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.26.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

