33,785 Shares in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Bought by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BN. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE:BN traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $32.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,724,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,878,954. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.69. The company has a market cap of $53.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Brookfield Co. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $59.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.14%.

In related news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

