3,923 Shares in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Purchased by Financial Alternatives Inc

Financial Alternatives Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGV. Financial Advisory Group boosted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Libra Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Libra Wealth LLC now owns 59,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 49,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS ESGV traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.71. The stock had a trading volume of 135,355 shares. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

