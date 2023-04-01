4,520 Shares in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Bought by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 69.8% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Unilever by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UL stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.93. 1,602,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,232,116. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $52.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.4569 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

