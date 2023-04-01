4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the February 28th total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 343,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FDMT traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.19. 508,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,227. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.59. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.32 and a 52-week high of $26.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.08 and a 200-day moving average of $16.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on FDMT. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

Insider Transactions at 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of 4D Molecular Therapeutics

In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, insider Scott Bizily sold 2,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $43,386.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,703.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, CEO David Kirn sold 10,899 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $218,306.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,902,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,101,546.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Scott Bizily sold 2,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $43,386.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,703.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,144 shares of company stock valued at $638,910 over the last ninety days. 11.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 167.9% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 18.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

