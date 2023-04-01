4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMTGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the February 28th total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 343,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FDMT traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.19. 508,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,227. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.59. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.32 and a 52-week high of $26.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.08 and a 200-day moving average of $16.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on FDMT. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

Insider Transactions at 4D Molecular Therapeutics

In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, insider Scott Bizily sold 2,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $43,386.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,703.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, CEO David Kirn sold 10,899 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $218,306.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,902,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,101,546.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott Bizily sold 2,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $43,386.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,703.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,144 shares of company stock valued at $638,910 over the last ninety days. 11.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 167.9% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 18.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

Further Reading

