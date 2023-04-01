6,421 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Acquired by Financial Alternatives Inc

Financial Alternatives Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124,827.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,796,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,674,205,000 after acquiring an additional 91,723,231 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,872,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,180,000 after buying an additional 556,659 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,279,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,375,000 after buying an additional 55,252 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,509,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,228,000 after buying an additional 82,586 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.6% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,825,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,587,000 after acquiring an additional 594,320 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWP traded up $1.73 on Friday, hitting $91.05. 2,485,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,748. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $103.72. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.17 and its 200-day moving average is $86.26.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.