7,623 Shares in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Bought by RFP Financial Group LLC

RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174,427 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 5,181,213 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,360,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,738,000 after buying an additional 54,433 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,269,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,410,000 after buying an additional 85,249 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 29.2% in the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,033,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,785,000 after buying an additional 233,874 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,108,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,891. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.15. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $32.25 and a 12 month high of $42.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.46.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

