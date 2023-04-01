Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI decreased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,920 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,327 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 1.5% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $14,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,103.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $2.18 on Friday, reaching $101.26. 6,442,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,683,022. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $124.36. The company has a market cap of $175.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.41.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABT. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.12.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

