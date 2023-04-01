Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Hendershot Investments Inc.

Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,964 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 1.2% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Accenture by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Accenture by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Accenture by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $285.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,009,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,137,236. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $271.91 and a 200-day moving average of $273.93. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $345.30.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.25%.

In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total transaction of $288,576.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,112.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total transaction of $288,576.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,112.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total value of $1,449,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,509,299.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,149. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ACN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Cowen upped their price target on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler lowered Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.00.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

