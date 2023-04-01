Accord Financial (TSE:ACD) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.36

Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.36 and traded as low as C$7.08. Accord Financial shares last traded at C$7.08, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Accord Financial Stock Up 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.23, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.74. The stock has a market cap of C$60.60 million, a P/E ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.59.

Accord Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Accord Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.47%.

About Accord Financial

Accord Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides asset-based financial services to industrial and commercial enterprises primarily in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the asset-based lending, which entails financing or purchasing receivables on a recourse basis, as well as financing other tangible assets, such as inventory and equipment; and provision of lease and equipment, working capital, and film and media production financing, as well as credit guarantees and collection services.

