Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 289.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 872,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 648,457 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.11% of Activision Blizzard worth $66,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 81.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,493,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,994 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 319.8% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,157,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,448 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,320,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,277,000 after purchasing an additional 63,175 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,707,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,037,000 after purchasing an additional 116,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 898.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,521,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ATVI shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Edward Jones raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.57.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $85.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,235,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,888,238. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.94. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.94 and a 52-week high of $85.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.58, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.42.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

