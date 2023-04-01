Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Fulcrum Capital LLC

Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,304 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 3.2% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $419,981,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 37,795.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 720,772 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 718,870 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Adobe by 22.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,104,541,000 after buying an additional 542,902 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Adobe by 57.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $364,245,000 after buying an additional 482,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 39.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,553,100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $427,413,000 after purchasing an additional 437,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.00.
Insider Activity at Adobe
Adobe Trading Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $3.47 on Friday, reaching $385.37. 3,063,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,762,763. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $473.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $359.12 and its 200-day moving average is $333.89.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Adobe Company Profile
Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adobe (ADBE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.