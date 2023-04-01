Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Fulcrum Capital LLC

Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,304 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 3.2% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $419,981,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 37,795.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 720,772 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 718,870 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Adobe by 22.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,104,541,000 after buying an additional 542,902 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Adobe by 57.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $364,245,000 after buying an additional 482,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 39.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,553,100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $427,413,000 after purchasing an additional 437,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

Insider Activity at Adobe

Adobe Trading Up 0.9 %

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at $130,084,788.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,747 shares of company stock valued at $7,915,709. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $3.47 on Friday, reaching $385.37. 3,063,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,762,763. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $473.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $359.12 and its 200-day moving average is $333.89.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.