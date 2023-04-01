Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 179.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,728 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,170,306 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,779,668,000 after purchasing an additional 146,288 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,620,262 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,124,296,000 after acquiring an additional 71,250 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.1% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,930,964 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,907,401,000 after acquiring an additional 76,097 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625,238 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,327,056,000 after buying an additional 22,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in Adobe by 22.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,104,541,000 after buying an additional 542,902 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at $130,084,788.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,084,788.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,747 shares of company stock worth $7,915,709 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $3.47 on Friday, reaching $385.37. 3,063,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,762,763. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $473.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $176.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $359.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.89.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. William Blair initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $388.00.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

