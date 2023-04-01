Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,548 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Adobe by 24.9% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 747 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 9.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 881 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Adobe by 8.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 166,196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,737,000 after purchasing an additional 12,676 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Adobe by 57.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $364,245,000 after purchasing an additional 482,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $385.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,063,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,762,763. The business’s 50-day moving average is $359.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.89. The company has a market capitalization of $176.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $473.49.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at $130,084,788.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at $130,084,788.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,747 shares of company stock worth $7,915,709 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

