Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 20.23%. The company had revenue of $17.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Aehr Test Systems Price Performance

AEHR stock opened at $31.02 on Friday. Aehr Test Systems has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $40.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.12 million, a P/E ratio of 72.14 and a beta of 2.01.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Aehr Test Systems

In other Aehr Test Systems news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,762,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mario M. Rosati sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $90,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,201 shares in the company, valued at $43,560.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,762,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 386,952 shares of company stock worth $13,125,489 over the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aehr Test Systems

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 463.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Aehr Test Systems from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.