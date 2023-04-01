Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 20.23%. The company had revenue of $17.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.
AEHR stock opened at $31.02 on Friday. Aehr Test Systems has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $40.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.12 million, a P/E ratio of 72.14 and a beta of 2.01.
In other Aehr Test Systems news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,762,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mario M. Rosati sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $90,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,201 shares in the company, valued at $43,560.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,762,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 386,952 shares of company stock worth $13,125,489 over the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Aehr Test Systems from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.
