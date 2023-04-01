Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $17.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.00 million. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 26.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.
Aehr Test Systems Trading Down 16.7 %
Shares of AEHR stock opened at $31.02 on Friday. Aehr Test Systems has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $40.69. The company has a market cap of $861.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.14 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.59.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AEHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Aehr Test Systems from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aehr Test Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Insider Activity at Aehr Test Systems
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEHR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Aehr Test Systems by 463.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the third quarter worth $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 1,568.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Aehr Test Systems Company Profile
Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aehr Test Systems (AEHR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.