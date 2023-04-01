Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $17.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.00 million. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 26.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Aehr Test Systems Trading Down 16.7 %

Shares of AEHR stock opened at $31.02 on Friday. Aehr Test Systems has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $40.69. The company has a market cap of $861.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.14 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.59.

AEHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Aehr Test Systems from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aehr Test Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Aehr Test Systems news, VP Vernon Rogers sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $1,327,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,337.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Aehr Test Systems news, VP Vernon Rogers sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $1,327,125.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,775 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,337.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 50,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,051 shares in the company, valued at $16,591,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 386,952 shares of company stock valued at $13,125,489 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEHR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Aehr Test Systems by 463.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the third quarter worth $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 1,568.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

