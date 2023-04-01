aelf Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $30.25 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. aelf has a total market capitalization of $182.51 million and $30.25 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, aelf has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One aelf token can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00001087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get aelf alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00009570 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004544 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003203 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000040 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001518 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 591,510,172 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.